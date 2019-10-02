Fiserv (FISV) Holder Vestor Capital Has Raised Position; Benin Management Lowered Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $983,826

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 35.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 18,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 33,151 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, down from 51,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 13.97 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 56.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 38,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 107,603 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81M, up from 68,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $99.98. About 1.48M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $566.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 9,437 shares to 60,395 shares, valued at $15.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 39,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,224 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $566.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 9,437 shares to 60,395 shares, valued at $15.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 39,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,224 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.57 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.