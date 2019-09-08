Fiserv (FISV) Holder Transamerica Financial Advisors Lowered Its Holding as Stock Rose; Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Shareholder Bell State Bank & Trust Increased Holding by $590,454 as Shares Declined

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 33.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 65,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 260,296 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 194,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 15.70 million shares traded or 11.91% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 4.05M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne. Another trade for 300,000 shares valued at $2.89M was bought by KEYES KEVIN. Hamilton Thomas Edward had bought 90,000 shares worth $852,294.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 33,433 shares to 5,381 shares, valued at $560,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 8,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,172 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Rech has 453,962 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bell Natl Bank holds 0.7% or 260,296 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.53% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Strategic Wealth Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Wellington Shields Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Webster State Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,600 shares. Sei Invs holds 270,124 shares. Illinois-based Blair William Co Il has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Nomura Asset Management Commerce Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 1.00M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York, New York-based fund reported 3,140 shares. Da Davidson And Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). State Street holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 47.57M shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 546,388 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $621.87 million for 29.20 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 9,083 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 2.33M shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies Incorporated holds 0.29% or 25,006 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap invested in 9,116 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holdg reported 72,329 shares stake. Birch Hill Investment Ltd Llc invested 4.44% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Benjamin F Edwards And, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,378 shares. Motco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 1.29% or 268,170 shares. Millennium Lc reported 37,553 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Natl Bank The invested in 75,441 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 12,256 shares. Torray Ltd Liability holds 246,102 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio.

