Fiserv (FISV) Holder Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Cut Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $3.11 Million

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 1.98 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP ALSO NEGATIVE FOR B2W: CITI; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Research Awards Honor Outstanding Academic Projects in Artificial Intelligence; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India; 09/04/2018 – Slammed by Trump, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Chooses the Silent Treatment; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon ‘scam,’ claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $107.56. About 1.96M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,189 shares to 5,534 shares, valued at $369,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C S X Corporation (NYSE:CSX) by 6,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,200 shares, and has risen its stake in United Healthcare Corp (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barton Invest Management owns 46,416 shares. Gladius Cap LP invested in 0% or 6,574 shares. Maverick Capital Limited stated it has 9,510 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc holds 0% or 194 shares. Buckingham Cap Management accumulated 12,149 shares. Matrix Asset Incorporated Ny has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bridgeway Cap Incorporated invested in 0.35% or 15,650 shares. Js Capital Mgmt Lc holds 18,000 shares. 280 were accumulated by Jarislowsky Fraser. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 120,950 shares. 12,980 are owned by Centre Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 384 shares in its portfolio. 76 were reported by Cordasco Financial Ntwk. 38,713 are owned by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0.77% or 178,475 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Earnings: AMZN Stock Slides as Q2 Profit Below Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Expect When Amazon Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon program to donate unsold products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Deep Dive Into How Amazon Prime Members Shopped Prime Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.71 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Clean Harbors (CLH) Now – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, FISV – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.