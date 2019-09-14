Fiserv (FISV) Holder Sandhill Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Position; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Increased Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $1.05 Million

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 126.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 10,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 8,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.37M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 21,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 368,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.58M, up from 347,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $102.6. About 2.28 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29M and $788.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) by 70,947 shares to 118,336 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. John G Ullman Assoc holds 0.08% or 4,800 shares. Hennessy Incorporated reported 19,829 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 2.73M shares or 3.62% of its portfolio. Mitchell Cap Mngmt has invested 1.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Chesley Taft And Assocs Lc reported 76,800 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 82,335 shares. Commerce National Bank reported 53,911 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp owns 4,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 4,959 are owned by Maryland Capital. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 0.03% or 1.12M shares. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 169,837 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 511,158 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Moreover, Torray Ltd Liability has 2.27% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Gabelli Funds Limited Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 16,902 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bankshares Of New York Mellon has 0.17% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Professional Advisory Services holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,350 shares. Td Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Limited invested 0.27% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Ltd holds 0.13% or 15,799 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 187,475 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 53,188 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 312,694 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7,250 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 158,287 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus invested in 0.11% or 110,573 shares. 505,344 are owned by Ci Investments. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Nc invested in 5,087 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.