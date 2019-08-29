Fiserv (FISV) Holder Riverbridge Partners Has Upped Holding; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 17,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 722,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.82 million, up from 705,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 1.08M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 8,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 262,519 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, up from 253,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 327,733 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15,357 shares to 823,011 shares, valued at $109.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 80,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06M shares, and cut its stake in Blackline Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.49 million shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 6,451 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability owns 2,634 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 158,029 shares or 2.34% of the stock. Whitnell Communication reported 3.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Davenport & Lc reported 5,960 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Headinvest Ltd Liability reported 90,569 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 246,102 shares or 2.29% of the stock. 327,444 were reported by Chevy Chase. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 9,708 shares. Optimum Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Appleton Ma accumulated 9,255 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Lvm Mi reported 6,920 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,648 shares.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc. (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6,281 shares to 415,155 shares, valued at $52.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,311 shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.