Fiserv (FISV) Holder Pointstate Capital LP Has Upped Stake; Badger Meter (BMI) Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Decreased Stake

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 490,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.62M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 89,556 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel; 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags; 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 12/03/2018 – China’s gas consumption to grow 10 pct in 2018 – BMI Research; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 326,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.57 million, up from 985,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $105.7. About 2.98 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $18.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 40,335 shares to 150,284 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 598,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.40 million for 31.74 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 63,662 shares to 76,806 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,700 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

