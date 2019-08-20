Fiserv (FISV) Holder Pitcairn Company Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose; Shaker Financial Services Decreased Its Position in First Tr Enhanced Eqty F (FFA) by $507,675 as Market Value Were Volatile

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (FFA) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 33,845 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 161,342 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 195,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 22,680 shares traded. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 8,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 6,619 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, down from 14,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.22. About 1.57M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 6,356 shares to 39,319 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 30,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa has invested 0.37% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Dubuque Bancshares has 1,542 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.03% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Brown Capital Management Lc holds 10,689 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.43% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 574,009 shares. Korea Corp holds 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 144,100 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts invested 0.37% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fort LP owns 28,313 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. First Personal Financial has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). M&T Retail Bank Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia accumulated 29,548 shares. The California-based Guardian has invested 0.78% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Stock Yards Retail Bank And Trust Communications has 3,140 shares. Albion Financial Group Ut accumulated 1.39% or 116,063 shares. Bartlett And Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,050 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $587.11 million for 31.17 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Gbl Dv (EXG) by 98,318 shares to 209,485 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Tactical Income Fd In (AIF) by 57,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fd (ADX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold FFA shares while 8 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.73 million shares or 2.39% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.02% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Raymond James & has invested 0.01% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). First Interstate Comml Bank accumulated 3,470 shares. Stifel Corporation has 37,749 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 197,018 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc holds 0% or 2,632 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Company holds 12,069 shares. 53,302 were reported by Ameriprise. Regions, Alabama-based fund reported 700 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Ent Fincl Ser reported 0% stake. Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 291,434 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Corporation holds 0.43% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) or 247,310 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc reported 132,926 shares.