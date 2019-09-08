Fiserv (FISV) Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Cut Stake; Mastercard (MA) Stake Has Boosted by Investec Asset Management North America Inc

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 13,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 112,429 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.47 million, up from 98,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 23.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 697,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.79M, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 3.22M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $621.87M for 29.20 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 175,400 shares to 586,850 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 84,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,784 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Republic Invest Management holds 68,207 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Carderock Capital Management Inc accumulated 2.33% or 64,795 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.12% or 113,128 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Homrich Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 5,998 shares. 1.74M were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Old Natl Bancorp In reported 4,193 shares. Senator Inv Group LP owns 1.00M shares. 174,499 were accumulated by Martin Inv Management Limited Com. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Diversified Tru Communications stated it has 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bp Public Ltd Com invested in 0.14% or 41,000 shares.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 8,549 shares to 323,490 shares, valued at $19.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 18,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,509 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

