Fiserv (FISV) Holder Papp L Roy & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $613,272; Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose While Pacad Investment LTD Lowered Holding by $1.09 Million

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 6,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 35,629 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 42,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $106.75. About 160,575 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 29.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,338 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 16,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $280.52. About 284,674 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 3,529 shares to 8,510 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fintech Stocks to Make Your Portfolio Shine – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold Green Dot (GDOT) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NEFCU Moves to Fiserv to Accelerate Digital Transformation – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $630.99 million for 28.70 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Mastercard Foundation sold $4.32M worth of stock.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 34.72 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

