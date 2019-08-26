Fiserv (FISV) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Cut Holding by $409,552 as Shares Rose; Firsthand Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Cree (CREE)

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 4,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 66,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 71,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 4.55 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 57.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 218,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 138,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 4.41 million shares traded or 169.46% up from the average. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc reported 19,947 shares. First Citizens State Bank holds 0.06% or 9,134 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 0.18% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 13,264 shares. James Inv Rech invested in 570 shares or 0% of the stock. Intl Invsts holds 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) or 84,442 shares. Fairpointe Ltd Llc reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Mason Street Limited has invested 0.06% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1.48M shares. Whittier holds 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) or 12 shares. United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 17,897 shares. Domini Impact Invs Limited Com holds 8.02% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 9,133 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 13,645 shares. Charles Schwab Invest reported 889,602 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 8,322 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement reported 74,121 shares.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $268.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Inv House has 8,169 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Johnson Fincl Group holds 171,731 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Victory Management Inc accumulated 47,857 shares. Clean Yield holds 0.01% or 180 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.21% or 2,044 shares. Pitcairn Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,619 shares. 10,035 were accumulated by Jones Financial Lllp. Covey Cap Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 9,000 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advisors invested in 0.02% or 700 shares. Jlb Assocs owns 2,765 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.11% or 15,477 shares in its portfolio. 28,504 are held by Profund Advisors Limited Liability. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 66,831 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma stated it has 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 108 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.53M for 30.43 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.