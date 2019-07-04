Fiserv (FISV) Holder Marshall & Sullivan Cut Its Position; Visa (V) Holder Viking Global Investors LP Has Decreased Stake by $476.76 Million as Share Price Rose

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 3.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.07 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.25M, down from 6.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 6,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.23. About 1.45M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,753 shares to 100,346 shares, valued at $15.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fiserv (FISV) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fiserv Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv (FISV) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 29.08 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.25 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Play Visa – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “DPW Holdings Announces Second Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa introduces APIs to allow installment payment plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Visa (V), Western Union (WU) announce new strategic agreement – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

