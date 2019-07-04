Fiserv (FISV) Holder Marshall & Sullivan Cut Its Stake by $599,896 as Share Price Rose; Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Stock Value Declined While Yakira Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $967.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 38,845 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has risen 2.81% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Stewart Information Services Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STC); 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal Expected to Close By First or Second Quarter of 2019; 21/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED NEARLY ALL STEWART INFORMATION HOLDINGS; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connectio

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 6,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.23. About 1.45 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.04% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 412,425 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 225,894 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fin reported 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 708 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 69,774 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 0% or 308,981 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp stated it has 14,569 shares. Indexiq Ltd has invested 0.13% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 187 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 162,530 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Principal Financial owns 191,912 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 32,000 shares to 144,153 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley India Invs Fd (IIF) by 17,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,977 shares, and cut its stake in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 29.08 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,753 shares to 100,346 shares, valued at $15.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.