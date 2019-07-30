Fiserv (FISV) Holder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $6.64 Million; Flow Traders Us Decreased Holding in Tsmc (TSM) by $4.07 Million as Share Price Rose

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 75,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.33 million, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 6.27 million shares traded or 40.58% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91 million, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 3.61M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $337.96 million for 30.30 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 3,608 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0.07% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Nomura Asset Management Co holds 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 66,364 shares. 329 were reported by Motco. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 66,831 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Conning reported 0.03% stake. Tru Of Vermont owns 2,124 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp owns 42.56 million shares. Woodstock reported 46,216 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 72,329 shares. Whittier reported 9,554 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.1% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Contravisory Investment Management Incorporated stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 190,721 shares to 13.41 million shares, valued at $806.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 283,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

