Fiserv (FISV) Holder Kensico Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Rose; As Hologic (HOLX) Market Value Rose, Holder Kahn Brothers Group Trimmed Holding by $35.63 Million

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 206,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 2.86M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260.87M, down from 3.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $103.94. About 2.24 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Hologic (HOLX) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 742 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 339,702 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.31 billion, down from 340,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Hologic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 2.63 million shares traded or 54.58% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with; 27/03/2018 – Hologic Says FDA Approves New Innovations on Its 3Dimensions Mammography System; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Square Stock Is Overvalued for a Growth Company Doing Less Growing – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Nasdaq Stock in Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Fiserv Inc. moves into building access tech with biometric scanning – Milwaukee – Milwaukee Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canaccord out bullish on Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 223,100 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $225.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 2.77M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.94 million for 27.94 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset has invested 0.16% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Nicholas Investment Prns Lp holds 0.61% or 72,716 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.11% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 195,684 shares. The New York-based Selz Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). North Star Invest Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 16,240 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 676 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division reported 5,628 shares. Allstate Corp accumulated 0.09% or 56,947 shares. Glazer Limited Com owns 542,243 shares. Capital stated it has 6.23 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 2.93M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 12,245 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $799.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rafael Holding by 119,886 shares to 431,921 shares, valued at $12.42 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.75 million for 19.23 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 18,959 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca has 2.82% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Ledyard State Bank owns 9,820 shares. 811,720 are held by Citigroup. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Axa reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 86,440 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 6,760 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Company. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 104 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs invested in 16,512 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Campbell And Company Adviser Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Ltd Co owns 4,600 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited owns 14,742 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.04% or 19,534 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hologic (HOLX) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Ups ’19 Revenue View – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Breast Health Growth Drive Hologic’s (HOLX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hologic Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.