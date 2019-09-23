Fiserv (FISV) Holder Kensico Capital Management Cut Its Holding; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Decreased Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Stake as Market Value Declined

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 206,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 2.86M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260.87 million, down from 3.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 6.64 million shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 326,047 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.70M, down from 338,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $83.68. About 427,560 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division accumulated 5,628 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3,567 shares. 31,442 are held by Capital City Tru Fl. Findlay Park Llp invested in 4.52 million shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 235,180 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited owns 52,457 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 694 shares. Commerce Of Oklahoma holds 33,798 shares. Illinois-based Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.73% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 125,913 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.16% or 128,766 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management holds 0.02% or 2,606 shares. Capital Invest Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 65,619 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 342,000 shares to 395,000 shares, valued at $48.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 223,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 27.98 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Fintech Alternatives to Square & Fiserv with Big Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02B for 9.14 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Why CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock Could Be Headed to $130 After its â€œReliefâ€ Quarter – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Top Stocks for September 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CIBC announces no changes to the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Should You Buy Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) or CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “This Is 1 of the Best High-Yielding Stocks to Buy and Beat Low Rates – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 12,942 shares to 181,718 shares, valued at $30.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 78,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).