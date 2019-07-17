Fiserv (FISV) Holder First Business Financial Services Cut Its Stake by $398,024; As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Price Declined, Holder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Trimmed Its Holding

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 4,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 105,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $93.91. About 1.91 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 5,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, down from 9,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.23. About 2.59 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8,500 shares to 141,668 shares, valued at $26.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01M for 67.99 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

