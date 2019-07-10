Fiserv (FISV) Holder Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Holding by $844,800 as Stock Rose; Verity Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.11 Million as Share Value Declined

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 11.17 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer says it is not looking for a mega-deal; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 64.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459,000, down from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $93.84. About 3.10 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,650 shares to 12,095 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 16,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS).

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,788 shares to 211,620 shares, valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

