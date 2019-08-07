Fiserv (FISV) Holder Eqis Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Nbt Bank N A Boosted Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $302,434

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 110,477 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 105,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 4.95M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $103.63. About 1.67 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,401 shares to 9,080 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,368 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Old Republic Intll invested in 3.93% or 2.47M shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 13,588 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Communication holds 462,701 shares. Churchill Mngmt Corp holds 0.25% or 157,051 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has 1.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 148,528 shares. 98,298 are held by Utd Asset Strategies Inc. Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc invested 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa accumulated 39,440 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 0.11% or 23,288 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.99% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 341,476 shares. Villere St Denis J And Ltd Co has 0.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ironwood Counsel owns 0.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 28,387 shares.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 22,158 shares to 19,979 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 10,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,144 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).