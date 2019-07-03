Fiserv (FISV) Holder Ccm Investment Advisers Has Decreased Its Stake by $353,584 as Market Value Rose; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder Beach Investment Counsel Lowered Stake as Market Value Declined

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 4,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.95 million, down from 162,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.23. About 1.45M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,973 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, down from 60,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 594,255 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 29.08 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,941 shares to 221,264 shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 23,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,764 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 141,046 shares. Jlb & Associate Incorporated holds 0.05% or 2,765 shares in its portfolio. Principal Gp invested in 0.05% or 623,236 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 85,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 2,519 were accumulated by Round Table Ltd Com. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,484 shares. Dearborn Prns Limited stated it has 2,400 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 1,950 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.1% or 427,411 shares. Central Bancorporation & invested in 0.22% or 10,976 shares. Hills Comml Bank And Trust Com stated it has 79,597 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Llc holds 84,600 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 47.20 million shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Company accumulated 0.56% or 76,725 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.72 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry And Comm accumulated 71,663 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 110,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore & Com Il reported 5,804 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank reported 0.15% stake. 49,900 are held by Cornerstone Advisors. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 2,219 shares in its portfolio. New England Rech & Mgmt reported 3,590 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Community Savings Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 4,546 shares. Daiwa Secs Group stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Northeast Consultants Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Private Asset holds 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 2,482 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co owns 94,200 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com stated it has 0.73% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 88,073 shares.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 570,588 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $18.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 40,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).