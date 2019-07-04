Fiserv (FISV) Holder Capital Investment Services Of America Lowered Its Stake by $390,896; Holder Pinnacle Holdings Has Raised Freightcar America (RAIL) Position

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Freightcar America (RAIL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 5,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,620 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317.98M, up from 46,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Freightcar America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 38,772 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 58.42% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.23. About 1.45 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson reported 3.14 million shares. Lpl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Welch Gru Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 1.22% or 42,845 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Capital Inc owns 0.26% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 37,334 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Dept has 0.45% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 12,029 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 17,855 shares. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 10,087 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wespac Advisors Ltd holds 6,064 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 518 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 41,250 shares. 464 were accumulated by Parkside National Bank & Trust. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 161,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY) by 11,350 shares to 16,311 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 75,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 29.08 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 51 shares to 21,119 shares, valued at $1.25B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 38,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,003 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM).