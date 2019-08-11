Fiserv (FISV) Holder Capital Investment Services Of America Has Trimmed Position by $390,896; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder 3G Capital Partners LP Raised Position

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 2,430 shares to 7,548 shares, valued at $13.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 25,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc owns 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,624 shares. Arete Wealth Llc owns 2,312 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa has invested 0.37% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pinnacle Finance Prtn owns 3,012 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Company owns 9,510 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Roberts Glore & Inc Il holds 0.32% or 5,760 shares. Ameritas Partners has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Communication has 0.28% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 267,496 shares. Barometer Capital reported 1.81% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Exane Derivatives reported 1 shares. First Business Fincl Service holds 1.59% or 101,152 shares. Parkside Finance Bankshares & has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Court Place Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,853 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 231,685 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.61 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year's $0.75 per share. FISV's profit will be $584.41 million for 30.61 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 128,222 shares to 452,663 shares, valued at $52.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.