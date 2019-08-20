Fiserv (FISV) Holder Archon Partners Lowered Stake as Market Value Rose; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Stralem & Co Decreased by $1.03 Million Its Stake

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 33,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 259,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, down from 292,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $107.79. About 863,580 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 8,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,147 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, down from 67,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 7.68M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd reported 46,686 shares stake. Dubuque Bankshares And Co invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Catalyst Advsrs Lc has 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Century Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.69M shares. First Republic Management invested in 0.03% or 68,207 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3.49M shares. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 2,250 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Co holds 3,324 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 97,983 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 20,902 are held by Wisconsin Limited Co. Ohio-based North Point Portfolio Managers Oh has invested 3.88% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Nbt Bancshares N A New York accumulated 9,080 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 201,428 are owned by Asset Mgmt One Co Limited.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $587.07M for 31.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bank & Trust & Tru Communication invested in 277,298 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 1.19M shares. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Tru holds 4.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 8.00M shares. Davenport & Ltd Company stated it has 1.42M shares. Paw Cap has invested 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 15.31M were reported by Principal Financial Gru. Vanguard stated it has 605.28M shares or 2.8% of all its holdings. Kanawha Capital Management Lc invested in 230,643 shares or 3.82% of the stock. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 204,890 shares. Capital International Ltd Ca holds 3.32% or 117,422 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 238,006 shares. Legacy Private Tru Com owns 54,678 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Miller Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 14,379 shares stake. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp owns 23,083 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Gfs Advsr owns 36,386 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio.