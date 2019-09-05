FirstService (FSV) Reaches $102.89 52-Week High; Systemax (SYX)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

The stock of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) hit a new 52-week high and has $108.03 target or 5.00% above today’s $102.89 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.04 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $108.03 price target is reached, the company will be worth $202.00M more. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $102.89. About 15,177 shares traded. FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) has risen 27.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.47% the S&P500. Some Historical FSV News: 17/05/2018 – FirstService Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – FirstService 1Q Rev $426.5M; 15/05/2018 – FirstService Appoints Joan E. Sproul to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE CORP QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.25; 15/05/2018 – FirstService Appoints Joan E. Sproul to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE CORP FSV.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 19/04/2018 – FirstService: Acquisitions Within California Closets and Paul Davis Restoration Service Platforms

Systemax Inc (SYX) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 37 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 39 sold and decreased their equity positions in Systemax Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 10.48 million shares, up from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Systemax Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 32 Increased: 25 New Position: 12.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc holds 3.99% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. for 216,814 shares. Prescott General Partners Llc owns 2.11 million shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Thomas W has 1.27% invested in the company for 75,000 shares. The Us-based Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Falcon Point Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 25,964 shares.

Systemax Inc. operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. The company has market cap of $742.59 million. The Company’s Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including electrical and bulbs; fasteners and hardware; foodservice and appliances; furniture and office products; HVAC/R fans; janitorial and maintenance; material handling; medical and laboratory equipment; metalworking and cutting tools; motors and power transmission products; office and school supplies; outdoor and grounds maintenance products; packaging and supplies; plumbing supplies; pneumatics and hydraulics; raw materials and building supplies; safety and security products; storage and shelving products; tools and instruments; and vehicle maintenance, and workbench and shop desks in North America. It has a 3.47 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s EMEA Technology Products Group segment sells information and communication technology products, such as computers and mobile devices; computer parts and memory products; servers, and storage and backup products; computer components and accessories; networking and security products; software products; and electronics, and commercial and home networking products.

Analysts await Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SYX’s profit will be $14.99 million for 12.38 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality.

The stock increased 1.85% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.81. About 39,957 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (SYX) has declined 37.61% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500.

Analysts await FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 12.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.7 per share. FSV’s profit will be $31.02M for 32.56 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by FirstService Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.96% negative EPS growth.