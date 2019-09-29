FirstService (FSV) Analysts See $1.04 EPS; Algert Global Has Cut Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Stake By $446,661

Analysts expect FirstService Corporation (TSE:FSV) to report $1.04 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 13.04% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. T_FSV’s profit would be $40.79 million giving it 32.47 P/E if the $1.04 EPS is correct. After having $1.25 EPS previously, FirstService Corporation’s analysts see -16.80% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 32,133 shares traded. FirstService Corporation (TSE:FSV) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FSV News: 17/05/2018 – FirstService Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – FirstService Announces Election of Directors; 03/04/2018 FirstService Corporation Announces Upcoming Meeting and Financial Reporting Dates; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE CORP FSV.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 15/05/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE CORP – SPROUL’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 8 DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – FirstService: Acquisitions Within California Closets and Paul Davis Restoration Service Platforms; 19/04/2018 – FirstService Brands Completes Four Acquisitions; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE CORP QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.25

Algert Global Llc decreased Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) stake by 58.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Algert Global Llc sold 16,543 shares as Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI)’s stock declined 14.68%. The Algert Global Llc holds 11,809 shares with $328,000 value, down from 28,352 last quarter. Computer Programs & Sys Inc now has $322.20 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $22.44. About 86,714 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial clients in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $5.30 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. It currently has negative earnings. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Among 3 analysts covering Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Computer Programs and Systems has $2600 highest and $2400 lowest target. $25’s average target is 11.41% above currents $22.44 stock price. Computer Programs and Systems had 5 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 10 by Dougherty \u0026 Co.. SunTrust maintained the shares of CPSI in report on Friday, August 23 with “Hold” rating.

Algert Global Llc increased Bank Ozk stake by 43,776 shares to 66,789 valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2. It also upped Performance Food Group Co stake by 43,082 shares and now owns 72,389 shares. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold CPSI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 0.64% less from 11.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,641 are owned by Victory Mngmt. American Century Companies Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 203,705 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.05% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). The Kentucky-based River Road Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.43% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Parametric Port Associate Ltd has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Bowling Mngmt Limited Co reported 49,926 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 4,150 shares in its portfolio. Alberta Inv reported 16,700 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 162 shares. Pnc Services Grp stated it has 376 shares. 115,640 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 17,462 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 83,996 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 27,788 shares.