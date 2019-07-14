FirstService Corporation (FSV) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Contrasting side by side

Both FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) are Property Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService Corporation 87 1.74 N/A 1.69 51.46 Washington Prime Group Inc. 5 0.96 N/A 0.19 26.47

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Washington Prime Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than FirstService Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. FirstService Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Washington Prime Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 1.4%

Analyst Ratings

FirstService Corporation and Washington Prime Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Washington Prime Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FirstService Corporation and Washington Prime Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.04% and 96.4% respectively. FirstService Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 9.31%. Competitively, 0.5% are Washington Prime Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstService Corporation 0.68% -2.71% -1.87% 16.74% 23.54% 27% Washington Prime Group Inc. 4.65% -2.94% -13.01% -27.31% -28.57% 1.85%

For the past year FirstService Corporation has stronger performance than Washington Prime Group Inc.

Summary

FirstService Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Washington Prime Group Inc.

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 13 California Closets locations and 4 Paul Davis Restoration location. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, Century Fire Protection, and Service America brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.WI) operates independently of Simon Property Group Inc. as of May 28, 2014.