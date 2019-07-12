FirstService Corporation (FSV) and Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Comparison side by side

Both FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) and Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) are Property Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService Corporation 86 1.74 N/A 1.69 51.46 Paramount Group Inc. 14 4.37 N/A 0.05 298.98

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Paramount Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than FirstService Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. FirstService Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Paramount Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us FirstService Corporation and Paramount Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Paramount Group Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered FirstService Corporation and Paramount Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Paramount Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Paramount Group Inc. is $21, which is potential 48.20% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FirstService Corporation and Paramount Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.04% and 73.9%. Insiders held 9.31% of FirstService Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.44% of Paramount Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstService Corporation 0.68% -2.71% -1.87% 16.74% 23.54% 27% Paramount Group Inc. 2.38% 1.88% -1.81% 1.17% -2.2% 16.64%

For the past year FirstService Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Paramount Group Inc.

Summary

Paramount Group Inc. beats FirstService Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 13 California Closets locations and 4 Paul Davis Restoration location. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, Century Fire Protection, and Service America brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate firm that invests in Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.