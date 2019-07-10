FirstService Corporation (FSV) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKO) Contrasting side by side

FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKO) compete against each other in the Property Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService Corporation 86 1.77 N/A 1.69 51.46 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FirstService Corporation and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FirstService Corporation and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 80.04% and 0% respectively. FirstService Corporation’s share held by insiders are 9.31%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstService Corporation 0.68% -2.71% -1.87% 16.74% 23.54% 27% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.5% 1.75% 6.08% 10.65% 8.75% 22.5%

For the past year FirstService Corporation has stronger performance than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Summary

FirstService Corporation beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP on 5 of the 5 factors.

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 13 California Closets locations and 4 Paul Davis Restoration location. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, Century Fire Protection, and Service America brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.