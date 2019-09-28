Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)

This is a contrast between Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 1.59 5.62 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 1.22 11.02

Demonstrates Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.77% and 4.1%. 9.73% are Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats on 5 of the 6 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.