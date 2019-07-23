Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

As Asset Management companies, Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.67 N/A 2.73 3.85 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.88 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.77% and 0% respectively. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.73%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -3.93% -12.88% -27.95% -15.27% -7.87% -6.07% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while OFS Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.