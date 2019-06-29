Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|12
|18.38
|N/A
|2.73
|3.85
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 4.77% and 39.01% respectively. About 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|-3.93%
|-12.88%
|-27.95%
|-15.27%
|-7.87%
|-6.07%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|-1.85%
|-0.9%
|2.46%
|2.74%
|-3.33%
|12.75%
For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Global High Income Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.