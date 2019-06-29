Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 18.38 N/A 2.73 3.85 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 4.77% and 39.01% respectively. About 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -3.93% -12.88% -27.95% -15.27% -7.87% -6.07% Nuveen Global High Income Fund -1.85% -0.9% 2.46% 2.74% -3.33% 12.75%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Global High Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.