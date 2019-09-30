Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

We are comparing Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 1.59 5.62 Lazard Ltd 35 2.37 103.43M 3.09 12.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Lazard Ltd. Lazard Ltd is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Lazard Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 295,767,800.97% 56.4% 10.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 4.77% and 68.4% respectively. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.73%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance while Lazard Ltd has 6.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.