Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 21.29 N/A 1.59 5.62 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.34 N/A 0.10 279.10

In table 1 we can see Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Focus Financial Partners Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Focus Financial Partners Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.5 average price target and a 86.10% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares and 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.73%. Competitively, 0.02% are Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance while Focus Financial Partners Inc. has 6% stronger performance.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.