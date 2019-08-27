Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 14.71 N/A 1.59 5.62 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.65 N/A 0.26 36.35

Table 1 demonstrates Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Clough Global Opportunities Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, Clough Global Opportunities Fund has 9.16% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Clough Global Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.