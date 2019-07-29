Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.57 N/A 2.73 3.85 BlackRock Inc. 444 5.36 N/A 26.51 16.77

In table 1 we can see Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and BlackRock Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and BlackRock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, BlackRock Inc.’s potential upside is 5.82% and its consensus target price is $506.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.1% of BlackRock Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, BlackRock Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -3.93% -12.88% -27.95% -15.27% -7.87% -6.07% BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while BlackRock Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors BlackRock Inc. beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.