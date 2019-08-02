Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.39 N/A 1.59 5.62 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.73%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.