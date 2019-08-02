Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|12
|17.39
|N/A
|1.59
|5.62
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.73%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.09%
|-3.15%
|-24.09%
|-32.53%
|-29.84%
|-20.36%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
