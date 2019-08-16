Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (SVVC) Reaches $8.25 1 Year Low; Epoch Investment Partners Has Upped Its Middleby (MIDD) Position

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Middleby Corp (MIDD) stake by 9.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc acquired 24,399 shares as Middleby Corp (MIDD)’s stock rose 1.91%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 290,587 shares with $37.79 million value, up from 266,188 last quarter. Middleby Corp now has $6.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $110.87. About 137,296 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.51 target or 9.00% below today’s $8.25 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $60.03M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $7.51 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.40 million less. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 4,118 shares traded. Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) has declined 29.84% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SVVC News: 16/03/2018 – Firsthand Technology Value Fund Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results, NAV of $23.83 per share; 27/04/2018 – Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Preliminary NAV of $24.59 Per Share as of March 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a business development firm specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. The company has market cap of $60.03 million. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. It has a 5.2 P/E ratio. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

More notable recent Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Preliminary NAV of $21.93 Per Share as of June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund: An Update – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund Announces First Quarter Financial Results, NAV of $26.30 per share – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund Holding Revasum Completes Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $19,800 activity. $19,800 worth of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) was bought by Landis Kevin M on Monday, June 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 366,001 shares or 42.82% more from 256,268 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC). First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0% in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 44,248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blue Bell Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7 shares. Css Limited Liability Company Il reported 0.02% in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC). Raymond James Fincl Ser Inc stated it has 0% in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC). Gru One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) for 2,500 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC). Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% or 14,698 shares in its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 39,822 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 0.35% or 72,817 shares in its portfolio. Clough Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 17,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Valley Advisers owns 0% invested in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) for 20 shares. 20 were accumulated by Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial accumulated 1,542 shares. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 195 shares. Aperio Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 15,847 shares. The New York-based M&T National Bank has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Us Fincl Bank De reported 0.01% stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited stated it has 0.03% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,947 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% or 7,106 shares. 27 are owned by Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Company. Teton Advsrs holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 44,400 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 17,576 shares. 47,559 are held by Millennium Mgmt Llc. 235,189 were accumulated by Rmb Management Limited Liability Company. Epoch Investment Prns holds 0.17% or 290,587 shares. Ci Invs owns 0.53% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 730,852 shares.

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Middleby Corp (MIDD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Middleby Stock Dropped 10% Today – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NEWR, HUBS, MIDD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,233 activity. $51,233 worth of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) was bought by Nerbonne Robert A on Friday, August 9.