Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Comparison side by side

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|10
|21.32
|N/A
|1.59
|5.62
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|64.67
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.77% and 31.55%. Insiders owned roughly 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.09%
|-3.15%
|-24.09%
|-32.53%
|-29.84%
|-20.36%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while The India Fund Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
The India Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
