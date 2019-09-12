Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Comparison side by side

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 10 21.32 N/A 1.59 5.62 The India Fund Inc. 21 64.67 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.77% and 31.55%. Insiders owned roughly 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while The India Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The India Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.