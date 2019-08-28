Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) Comparing side by side

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 14.61 N/A 1.59 5.62 The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.59 N/A 1.63 14.61

Demonstrates Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. The Carlyle Group L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 has Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 10.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance while The Carlyle Group L.P. has 51.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.