Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) Comparing side by side

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|11
|14.61
|N/A
|1.59
|5.62
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|21
|2.59
|N/A
|1.63
|14.61
Demonstrates Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. The Carlyle Group L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 has Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|30.1%
|1.5%
Analyst Recommendations
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 10.57%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.09%
|-3.15%
|-24.09%
|-32.53%
|-29.84%
|-20.36%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-3.99%
|2.19%
|16.34%
|32.28%
|-0.21%
|51.43%
For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance while The Carlyle Group L.P. has 51.43% stronger performance.
Summary
On 10 of the 10 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
