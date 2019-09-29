Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Comparing side by side

Both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 1.59 5.62 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 4.77% and 17.51% respectively. 9.73% are Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund had bullish trend.