Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Comparing side by side

Both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|1.59
|5.62
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 4.77% and 17.51% respectively. 9.73% are Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.09%
|-3.15%
|-24.09%
|-32.53%
|-29.84%
|-20.36%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund had bullish trend.
