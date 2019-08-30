Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 21.29 N/A 1.59 5.62 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.15 N/A 0.48 21.25

Table 1 highlights Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.77% and 10.68%. Insiders held 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance while Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has 1.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.