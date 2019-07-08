Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) Contrasting side by side

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|12
|17.37
|N/A
|2.73
|3.85
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|25
|6.23
|N/A
|3.09
|8.37
Demonstrates Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 has Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.73%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|-3.93%
|-12.88%
|-27.95%
|-15.27%
|-7.87%
|-6.07%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.45%
|0.93%
|1.63%
|2.53%
|0%
|8.34%
For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance while Gladstone Investment Corporation has 8.34% stronger performance.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.
