Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) Contrasting side by side

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.37 N/A 2.73 3.85 Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.23 N/A 3.09 8.37

Demonstrates Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.73%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -3.93% -12.88% -27.95% -15.27% -7.87% -6.07% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance while Gladstone Investment Corporation has 8.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.