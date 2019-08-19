Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 16.01 N/A 1.59 5.62 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.77% and 0.46%. Insiders owned 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, 41.82% are Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 3 of the 5 factors.