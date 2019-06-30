Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 18.38 N/A 2.73 3.85 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.17 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.77% and 42.96%. Insiders owned roughly 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -3.93% -12.88% -27.95% -15.27% -7.87% -6.07% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance while Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has 2.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.