Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|12
|18.38
|N/A
|2.73
|3.85
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.17
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.77% and 42.96%. Insiders owned roughly 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|-3.93%
|-12.88%
|-27.95%
|-15.27%
|-7.87%
|-6.07%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.72%
|-0.91%
|1.2%
|0.42%
|0.42%
|2.88%
For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance while Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has 2.88% stronger performance.
Summary
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.