Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Comparison side by side

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 10 21.24 N/A 1.59 5.62 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.58 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares and 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares. About 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.