Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) Comparison side by side

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 14.87 N/A 1.59 5.62 6661 12 0.00 N/A 0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and 6661’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. 6661 has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and 6661’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 6661 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares and 27.08% of 6661 shares. Insiders held 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% 6661 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors 6661.