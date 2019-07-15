Firsthand Capital Management Upped Holding in Ii (IIVI) by $4.44 Million as Market Value Declined; Joho Capital Has Lifted Its Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $975,480

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ii (IIVI) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 16,541 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 19.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $187.2. About 31,176 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2019: IIVI,FNSR,ITRN,SCON – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Multiple Catalysts Can Drive MACOM Technology Solutions Forward – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Finisar (FNSR) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “II-VI Q3 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 02/25/2019: PLAN,DIO,IIVI – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $416,495 activity. SADASIVAM SHAKER also bought $493,496 worth of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $268.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% stake. Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.07% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.04% or 726,487 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 32,398 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 8,180 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 109,648 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Delaware-based Dupont Cap has invested 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Sg Americas Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.05% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 68,900 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). 26,044 were reported by Arrowstreet Lp. The New York-based Quantbot Lp has invested 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Loomis Sayles & Comm Ltd Partnership accumulated 124,119 shares. Sei Invests Co accumulated 7,971 shares.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 863,974 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $97.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts: EstÃ©e Lauder’s Strength Isn’t Just Cosmetic – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week In Cannabis: Jay-Z Joins Caliva, Congress Holds Marijuana Hearings, CannTrust Gets Smoked, And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Headwinds seen for beauty stocks – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills’ Shares Slide on Soggy 4th-Quarter Sales – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.