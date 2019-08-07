Firsthand Capital Management Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) Boosted by $4.00 Million as Stock Value Declined; Stevens Capital Management LP Position in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Has Lowered by $1.89 Million as Share Price Declined

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 80.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 269,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 64,820 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 334,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 136,423 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 762,685 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). 80,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Company accumulated 148,361 shares. Halcyon Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.84% or 1.63 million shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 977,464 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Carret Asset Management owns 10,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 20,575 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 89,931 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 213,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Company, Colorado-based fund reported 3.38M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Principal Grp Inc Inc invested in 19,159 shares. 225,474 are held by Morgan Stanley.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 135,166 shares to 232,677 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Relx Plc by 14,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

