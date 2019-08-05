Firsthand Capital Management Lifted Its Cree (CREE) Position; Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While E&G Advisors LP Decreased by $378,000 Its Stake

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 17,036 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 19,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 57.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 218,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 138,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.05. About 898,098 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE); 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS FOR ABOUT EU345M; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Capital Prns Ltd reported 1,115 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt stated it has 32,408 shares. 2,486 are held by Ckw Grp Incorporated. Moreover, Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has 6.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 23,000 were accumulated by Lumina Fund Mngmt Ltd Co. Northeast Financial Consultants has 60,057 shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability holds 25,118 shares. Capital Intll Sarl reported 63,060 shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 104,308 shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. 21,000 are owned by Harvey Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 1.58% or 14.01 million shares. Comgest Global Invsts Sas invested in 0.2% or 47,600 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 42,257 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Acg Wealth holds 126,993 shares or 3.23% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 13,645 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,729 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company reported 4,424 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.47% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 46,735 shares. Prudential stated it has 65,426 shares. American Group Incorporated reported 270,036 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 50,626 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp reported 29,114 shares. Moreover, Cibc Mkts Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 3.26 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 8,759 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt has 8,322 shares. Citigroup holds 94,051 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Eagle Asset Management stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.