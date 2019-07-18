Firsthand Capital Management Increases Stake in Cree (CREE); Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Holder Jcsd Capital Has Cut Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 57.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 138,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 559,529 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 20/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $45; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $91.28. About 217,118 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CFR’s profit will be $108.52M for 13.27 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.91% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $94,324 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj holds 0.75% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) or 240,083 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Qci Asset Incorporated New York holds 0% or 214 shares in its portfolio. Gw Henssler & Limited invested in 4,806 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arcadia Invest Mi has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Azimuth Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.03% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). 233,409 were reported by Tctc Holdg. Paloma Mngmt reported 9,829 shares. Bb&T stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Captrust Advisors reported 2,190 shares stake. Huntington State Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Principal Group Inc accumulated 1.33 million shares. Camarda Fincl Limited Com invested in 0% or 18 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 232 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 81,807 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 460,219 shares. Banbury Prtn Llc reported 3.81% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Capital Advisers Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 17,897 shares. Agf America Inc has 28,689 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 5,699 shares. Capital holds 0% or 84,442 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 17,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 339,834 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Dupont Cap Management holds 0.01% or 8,322 shares in its portfolio. 80,497 are owned by Van Eck Associates. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 26,567 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 10.51 million shares.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $268.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

