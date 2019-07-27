Firsthand Capital Management Increased Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) as Share Price Rose; Provise Management Group Position in Citigroup (C) Has Raised by $810,836

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 13,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, up from 101,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCREASE DRIVEN BY HIGHER REVENUES, LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY HIGHER EXPENSES AND COST OF CREDIT; 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82; 18/04/2018 – CITI NAMES PARR, ARVESCHOUG AS CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL COMMS GROUP; 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 01/05/2018 – Citywire: HSBC adds Citi investment counselor to Miami team; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 600 shares. The Washington-based Glacier Peak Lc has invested 0.91% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited holds 2.72% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 6.31M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 266,285 shares. Emory University stated it has 30,027 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Capital Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.27% or 75,449 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 42,095 shares. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 5,475 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.37% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.35% or 476,143 shares. 186.86 million are held by Vanguard Inc. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Com holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has 5.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Connecticut-based Arga Inv Lp has invested 0.64% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 27,226 are held by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Amazon, Bank of America, Citigroup, Comcast, Intel, Nokia, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,383 shares to 7,763 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,379 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $268.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “TSMC comments support semi recovery – Stifel – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can Taiwan Semiconductor Find Life Beyond Smartphones? – Motley Fool” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.